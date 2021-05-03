Spring seesaw in action for our first week of May

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Are you ready for a few ups and downs this week? The temperature seesaw will start in the 60s, reach the lower 80s by midweek, and then it will rebound back down to 60 by the weekend. For your Monday, we will begin the day with a spring chill, right around 40 degrees. Some may dip into the upper 30s for the morning around the Willamette Valley. Those of you out in central Oregon should be around the upper 30s as well. Kick the slideshow over to the next graphic and you can catch the afternoon temperatures around the region. It will be in the 50s for the Oregon coast, lower 60s in the valley, with temperatures pushing 70 near Pendleton (if not crossing the Rubicon into the 70s).

You can catch some of the weather conditions in the forecast zones slideshow below too. We will focus on the Oregon coast for tomorrow because it will be the zone that has the largest impact for the day. Expect wind coming out of the south around 10 to 15 miles per hour, transitioning out of the west later in the day. Temperatures remain cool into the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds starting to increase overnight and they should bring the rain in for areas like Astoria down to Cannon Beach by the morning. The rain eventually moves into the beach towns farther south as the morning and afternoon come. For those of you east of the Cascades, we have sunshine with passing clouds coming. The wind will pick up, be prepared for some gusty moments. Rain to hold west of the Cascades or for the mountains.

We can show you the futurecast for the morning and into the afternoon hours for your Monday. Heading out the door in the early hours around Astoria, grab your jacket. If you’re around the valley, no worries to start the morning. It should be mainly dry through the day, especially south of Portland, those of you in Salem or Corvallis. Slide the futurecast over to the 7:30 p.m. timeslot and you can see that the rain has made it to the valley (expect it earlier after lunch), but there isn’t much of it. Very scattered and potentially even more of an isolated event to wrap up the day. Rain continues on and off for the Oregon coast, even into the evening. It will be dry and mainly sunny for areas like The Dalles over to Pendleton.

We are definitely not calling this a washout. Projected rain totals range from a trace to potentially a few hundredths of an inch. We will likely see the highest totals up in Clatsop county by Tuesday morning. We could use as much rain as we can get, so hopefully, the weather models are slightly off. However, the dynamics of the system moving in, do not spell out a soaking event. This is going to be a hit-or-miss shower day for the valley with low rain totals. We keep our eyes out for Thursday and Friday for our next opportunity to collect some water. Raincoats today? Not a huge necessity for an Oregonian or Washingtonian. You may want to grab one and just toss it in the car or wrap it around your waist (still cool).