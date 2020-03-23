Spring showers and a breeze to start the new week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a marvelous stretch of warm and dry weather, we are turning to the other side of spring this week. Showers take over by the morning and cool temperatures to stick around for the week.

What is going on? A trough of cooler air will move in, with an associated area of low pressure by Monday. It will take a few days to depart before another system arrives by the end of the week. That means our high pressure (which generally keeps us dry and warm), is going to break down as early as Monday morning. Temperatures will likely be 10 to 15 degrees cooler tomorrow after a front gradually moves through Oregon.

Monday Morning Forecast

Monday Afternoon Showers

Let’s go over the timing – showers to arrive by 5 AM and will be coming and going through the day. If you’ve been thinking about getting some yard work done, you will likely have to battle some showers. There is the possibility for some sun breaks coming in the afternoon, so you may find some time to get out of the house then. Lastly, be ready for some breezy conditions tomorrow. The wind has been relatively calm over the weekend, but by the time that front starts to move our direction the wind will pick up. I expect some wind gusts in the lower 20s around the Portland metro area. That will be for just about everyone tomorrow, with gusty conditions through the Gorge and also for those east of the Cascades.