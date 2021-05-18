Spring showers in the forecast and that is saying something

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have something going on this week that we haven’t had much since April and that is the chance for showers multiple days in a row.

Tuesday should bring in some passing clouds and a few of those may bring in a shower or two. This is going to be very scattered and there isn’t much organization with the rain. If you scroll through the futurecast you can see that the showers are few and far between in the morning, but we can’t rule out a splash or two.

This is a day where we may have a trace or some low measurable showers. Some clouds may pass over the mountains to central and eastern Oregon, so we won’t call it a completely free day. The shower threat is there for those of you up and down the Oregon coast today too. The evening hours will likely hold most of the showers to the Cascades.

Check out the rain totals throughout the day today. The weather models are actually pushing the totals to .05 inches or more in the valley. It will all depend on if you hit one of the scattered showers or not. It may be worth keeping a jacket with a hood in your car or if you’re going for a bike ride.

Rain totals for the Oregon coast are coming in with even more. Some locations could hit a quarter of an inch through the whole day tomorrow. Notice that the totals again try to push into areas of Bend or up to Madras. I wouldn’t count on much rain for you folks over near Madras.

If we were to pick up this much rain, it would be one of the wettest days we’ve had this month. Of course, that is not saying very much at all since we’ve only had .07 inches this May.

Why the shower chance? Well we have this cooler pool of air that is dipping down to the Pacific Northwest. That is going to keep conditions a bit unsettled. This is part of the trough that is moving in, which you can see in the weather pattern graphic below. The front edge to the axis of this trough will be right over us today so we still have the back edge of the trough before conditions start to improve. Temperatures today are going to be slightly cooler again. They should be below average around the region because of the positioning of the trough and the dynamics at play.

Temperatures warming up to the lower 60s today with some picking up temperatures slightly warmer than that. The wind will be gusty east of the Cascades, with temperatures warmer for the Yakima Valley. Still cool out near the Oregon coast, so wear a warm windbreaker or jacket. There are no 80s in the forecast today, and we won’t even hit the 70s. You can see just how cold the system is to the north, with temperatures only in the 40s.