Spring showers, sun breaks continue to dominate forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There are times in March where you can get just about all the variables of weather in 15 minutes. You may have clouds, sunshine, wind, rain, hail and, from time to time, you may even have some lightning and thunder.

That has been the trend the last few days around Portland as a slow moving disturbance continues to cycle west of Oregon and Washington. This disturbance will bring back another round of showers and potential thunderstorms Tuesday, as well.

The difference from Monday will likely be the threat for rain in the morning. Weather models continue to insist on a few passing showers as early as 4 a.m. Tuesday. That will include areas of the Oregon coast and it looks like there may be enough moisture east for some snowfall for the mountains as well.

Just like the last few days, it won’t be an all day affair, but it will be coming and going through the day.

If you cycle to the second graphic in the slideshow, you can get an idea of Tuesday evening around 5 p.m.

This is going to again be a vulnerable timeframe for some passing showers and this would be the time for a passing thunderstorm — likely just in the form of a heavier shower, although there may be another round of small hail and some gusty conditions.

The sky may look very similar to the image of Stoller Winery in Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock’s tweet from the stormy conditions Monday. The threat for storms will be greatest for the coast and communities coming off the coast range up and down the Willamette Valley.

Line of potentially heavier showers and/or hail, gusty winds advancing north now. Time stamps on locations are approximate. If you're in Portland walking your dog or gardening, be ready for a shower or downpour shortly after 4pm if not sooner. https://t.co/pXePkX1uLV @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/thmevI36rd — NATASHA STENBOCK (@NatashaKOIN6) March 8, 2021

Temperatures Tuesday will again be below average. Starting the morning, temps will be in the 30s and then warming up to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, with a light wind out of the south for the most part, around 5 to 10 mph. However, if we get a few showers moving up the valley with some strength, we may have some gusty conditions, too.

Not much of a change in the weather for you folks on the coast and into areas of the Columbia River Gorge on Tuesday.

We haven’t been able to change up the pattern for nearly 4 days. As a deep cutting trough has kept cold air right over our section of the Pacific and into the Pacific Northwest (PNW), going back to Friday.

The two graphics below help you to imagine the shift in air mass from cold to warm and back and forth. We hold on to the colder below average weather until Friday (second graphic), where you can find a quick brush of orange near our section of the United States.

I like to show the wide view of these models, so you can get an idea of what is going on around us. This view is usually useful to monitor the polar vortex, which we had done earlier in the year. For now we will remain around 5 degrees below our average, in the lower 50s. We a brief warmup on Friday and likely Saturday, we may have a few 60-degrees on our way.