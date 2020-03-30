Spring showers this week will help allergies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With our current social distancing situation, a lot of our time is now spent in or around the yard, since you may only get a moment to go for a walk around the block to find fresh air.

Well, if you’re going to be dedicating some time to your yard this week to break up the bottled up feeling, you will deal with some rain this week. We actually need a little rain in the Oregon right now because a large portion of the state is experiencing some sort of drought condition. Morning meteorologist Kelley Bayern will have an update to the drought status this week with current numbers as we wrap up the month of March.

In the meantime, with ongoing showers and cooler weather, our allergy forecast is relatively lenient this week. For those of you that are suffering from tree allergies, this week should better for your well-being. It should remain reasonably low around Portland this week, for the exception of Thursday, which if the forecast turns over to more rain, it may end up not being big deal Thursday.

With all that in mind, your Tuesday forecast around the house will be pretty similar to Monday. Expect rain showers coming and going for most of the day with less of a breeze. Temperatures likely in the lower 50s with clouds overhead and some sun breaks. There should be time to mow the lawn or clean up around the house, but you may want to hold off until Thursday morning to avoid a soggy lawn.

So here it is: the seven-day forecast that is almost a repeat each day outside. Expect scattered showers just about each day. The largest span of dry conditions will likely occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We may luck out and avoid too much rain on Friday and Saturday.