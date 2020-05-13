Spring skiing returning to Mt. Hood Friday, but what about snow?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Our 2019-2020 mountain season was cut short because of the coronavirus. Fast-forward to May and we are finally seeing a chance to hit the mountain again after a few months out of service.

We’ve had snow move in that was pristine and untouched, but we’ve seen that snow come and then go. What are we working with now? Do we have the opportunity to have more snow? Important questions if you want to try to get up to the lodge and do some spring work.

Like most years, the snow this late into the season doesn’t offer nearly as much as the heart of the season, but it’s there. If you’ve been really hoping to get out there and have missed the chance, go for it. Make sure to follow the guidelines and enjoy the late-season fun.

Now there is definitely a chance for some more snow this week. It won’t be much at the low levels, it won’t be much overall. Snow levels will be around 5,000 feet before warming up this weekend. In fact, that warmer air will start to roll in around Friday, increasing the snow level to about 7,000-9,000 feet. That will continue for most of the weekend, only providing snow for the higher elevations there.

Until then, we have this system that is bringing rain to the valley but it will also provide that moisture and colder air to support snow for the ski resorts. We will likely pick up multiple inches with the heaviest of that snow to be at 7,000 feet and above. That snow will be useful for the opening that is coming Friday because the runs that will be open are at that higher elevation. Around that 5,000 foot mark we may only have minimal snow, but the forecast does look to bring 3-6 inches with possibly more.

This next image isn’t going to sit well. Our current Snow Water Equivalent (SWE), which is percentage of normal. Many basins in the red (<50%), with a few sitting in the yellow (70-89%). The season started pretty well for many basins and then fell off as we made our way through the spring months. So any snow we can get would be appreciated.

The southern sections of the state have taken more of a hit than those to the north, but overall, it’s not great. Definitely not where you want to be sitting before it starts to get warm and dry in the summer. On top of it, we haven’t had much rain this spring either.