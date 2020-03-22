Spring sunshine to wrap up the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A week ago there was snow on the valley floor and now we are sitting pretty with wonderful spring weather. We will keep the ball rolling for our Sunday but that cool and showery spring weather will be back at it by Monday. A weak ridge of high pressure will stick around for your Sunday and eventually squeeze out of here by Monday morning.









Notice from the Oregon coast to Baker City, sunshine is in the forecast Sunday. Temperatures are again pleasant to above average for the remainder of the weekend. The 850mb temperature range is around 6C Sunday which means we have stable and warmer air aloft at this time which should boost our Sunday temps a few degrees from Saturday.

Look at the swing in temperatures from March 10 to 20! Of course, when we had that cool dip, that is when the snow arrived. We still managed to top off at 42 degrees that day. I’m showing you this because our upcoming week will be something in between the two. Likely in the lower 50s Monday through Friday with cool showers. For now, enjoy your weekend from the confines of your home. Go ahead and snap a photo of a spring flower and share it with us on social media! Check out the tulip from Saturday!