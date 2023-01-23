PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has issued an air stagnation advisory for a large swath of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, including the entire Willamette Valley, as air quality is forecast to worsen throughout the week as a result of the region’s lifeless winds.

The National Weather Service predicts that air pollutants will stagnate in areas below 1,500 feet and settle into the coastal valleys and Cascade foothills throughout the week. The advisory is set to be lifted Thursday at 10 a.m.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advises people with respiratory illness to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during periods of poor air quality. The latest air quality conditions are always available in the link below.

“State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible,” the NWS said in the advisory. “According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.”