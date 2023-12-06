PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The atmospheric river passing through the Pacific Northwest has “stalled,” the National Weather Service said. As a result, more heavy rainfall is likely across the region on Wednesday.

“A stalled atmospheric river slowly moves east through the region,” the NWS said. “As a result, river and urban flooding concerns will continue through at least this evening.”

As much as an inch of rain is possible in Portland on Wednesday, prompting a continued flood watch for the area and river flood warnings for other parts of the Pacific Northwest.

Wednesday’s stormy weather follows Tuesday’s flooding in Western Washington and the Oregon Coast, including Rosburg, Washington where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people trapped by rising flood waters as local rivers overflowed their banks.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart forecasts that Wednesday’s rain may start to diminish by the end of the day. However, another storm is close behind.

“A colder weather system will arrive Thursday, bringing additional rain and Cascade snow,” the NWS states. “There will be a brief break in the weather Friday before another warmer yet weaker weather system arrives over the weekend.”

The rainy weather is expected to continue through the weekend. Dry skies are in the forecast for early next week.