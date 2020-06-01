Starting a new month with more dry weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re starting a new month and it is going to continue the overall trend that we’ve experienced this water year and that is more dry weather. A weak trough will press east and allow for zonal flow to take over for the week, which will lead to pleasant weather Monday through Thursday in the Willamette Valley. Areas of Baker City and Pendleton will likely start the day with clouds and some rain before drying out. There is a small chance for some isolated patchy fog in the morning if we clear out and temperatures fall to the dew point, but it doesn’t appear to be a large issue at this time.

Beyond this week, the Climate Prediction Center also released the three month outlook for June, July and August. Their forecast is calling for warmer than normal conditions and drier than normal conditions specifically for the Pacific Northwest (PNW) for the summer. We know that we are already having a hard time as far as moisture goes for Oregon and this forecast wouldn’t do any good for our water year.





Lastly, the week looks to wrap up with a chance for some light rain on Friday and into the weekend. Models are displaying a very small chance for that for the valley but potential for a few t-storms Friday night for central Oregon. The forecast will likely change a bit late week as weather models come to agreement. This will be a week that you may need to water your lawn, but it should also be a nice week to go for a peaceful walk or find some time to enjoy nature.