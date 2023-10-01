PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday marked the first full dry day of fall in Portland as we topped off at 69 degrees for our daytime high.

Sunny and dry skies stick around across the region on Sunday. The Willamette Valley will hover around 70 degrees for our daytime high as we start our new month right about where we should be for this time of year.

Speaking of that, happy first day of October!

Here’s the lowdown on what to expect for the month here in Portland —->

Slightly cooler temperatures and scattered showers are in the forecast for Monday. A majority of the showers across the metro area and in Clark County are expected to show up in our late morning hours on Monday. We’ll also see daytime highs dip down to the low 60s and even upper 50s for some across the metro as we start the new week.

Temperatures then begin to warm again mid-week while those drier skies return as well.

Big takeaways from immediate forecast and beyond:

*A sunny Sunday in store for us

*Rain chances increase Monday

*Mid-week — we start to dry out and warm-up

*Late next week — Portland looks to hover around 80 degrees

Stay with KOIN 6 Weather for all the latest details.