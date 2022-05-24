PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An upper ridge of high pressure will keep us relatively stable in Portland on Tuesday. A weak disturbance will try to slide through, ultimately bringing in more clouds by the afternoon.

Expect sun breaks in the morning, with temperatures in the lower 50s in the Willamette Valley. Not much of a wind after some gusty moments on Monday. A west or northwest wind will hold for the day around 5 to 10 mph. If you have a morning workout planned outdoors, there will be no issues outside of a morning chill.

Tuesday afternoon will start to build a few more clouds. Those clouds continue to roll through the area before coming mostly cloudy closer to the evening commute. At this time, there may be a few isolated showers around Washington and Oregon (hills). We are not expecting any rain in Portland. Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday than Monday afternoon. We will likely hold the afternoon temperatures below 70 degrees on Tuesday.

Cycle through the graphics below to get a visual idea of the incoming clouds.

Temperatures will be warmer in the southern Willamette Valley as clouds will not be as intrusive. Temperatures likely to hit 70 around Marion County to the south. There is a scenario where we hit 70 in Portland for the fourth day in a row if the clouds happen to be less aggressive as depicted. That is possible as the ridge of high pressure shaves the incoming disturbance down. For now we will call it the upper 60s around Portland. Some weather models have it colder, with highs only topping off in the lower 60s. We will lean more on the warmer side due to the early sunshine and the strength of the ridge.