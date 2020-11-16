Starting the week balmy with morning rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Prepare to wake up to some rain on Monday morning with a warm front moving north overnight. The wettest part of the day will be around 4 to 7 a.m. and then it will start drying from the south to the north.

Futurecast has a majority of the showers to the north into Southwest Washington by 7 a.m. The heaviest rain will likely be on the Oregon coast, with the potential for some minor flooding due to tidal overflow during the day. That front should impact you folks east of the Cascades with showers for communities like The Dalles and Pendleton.

You can take a peek at some of the estimated rain totals by 10 a.m. on Monday. This particular weather model has around .25 inches around Portland and surrounding neighborhoods. This may be a quick .50 inches for areas of the coast like Newport and Astoria. With a that warm front moving north, temperatures shouldn’t drop much tonight and we will also be sitting in the warm sector today, leading to some balmy conditions. The record is way up there in the upper 60s, so it is unlikely that we break a record for the high on Monday.

After the rain Monday morning, we should have a considerable break until rain returns on Tuesday. However, we’re tracking multiple opportunities for rain this week, leaving us with an unsettled week of weather. There are signs of drying on Friday, but we will have to get through some soggy moments before we get to that. We’re looking around an inch of rain or more by the time we see a dry day with some sunshine.

What you may have not noticed in the futurecast, is the lack of mountain snow. Well that is because the snow level is going to be bumping up Monday because of that warm front and we will actually see some rain for the ski resorts after snowy period last week. Snow levels will push 10,000 feet or so by Monday evening. It looks like we fall back by late in the week, but that brief bump will limit snow early in the week. That may compact the base a bit for the next snow episode that arrives. Regardless of the lack of snow to start the week, we are really in a good position for mid November up on the mountains.