Starting the week off dry and on the edge of colder weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – No issues getting out the door and off to your commute Monday morning when it comes to the weather. Mainly dry with clouds and sun breaks to start the day. There won’t be much of a change during the day either, with a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures starting in the upper 30s with highs topping off in the mid 40s for Portland.

Rain shouldn’t be an issue to start the week. The wind won’t be too strong today, coming in out of the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph. Worth a pair gloves or something to keep you warm to start the day.

Most neighborhoods in the mid 40s in the afternoon. A bit colder for those in central Oregon, although nothing extreme for the day. The Dalles looking at a high around the lower to mid 40s and a similar high for Pendleton. These temperatures are below average, which means we are starting the week below the bar already.

The average high for Portland for this time of February is 50 degrees. We are likely to fall below average all week. Just how far will we fall below the average this week is the larger question. No concerns for the first part of the week.

If you were hoping for some more dry time to be outside and to get out of the house, you should have a good three days coming. No rain or winter weather Monday or Tuesday. I believe most of Wednesday is dry, but we may have some moisture late at night. I would expect enough of the day to be dry to get things done. So we will call it three green check marks to start the week with some extra eyes on Wednesday night. Likely dry until Thursday at this time.

Where will the moisture be to start the week? It really won’t be around here. Limited moisture that may be enough for some mountain snow to the east or some spotty showers up to the north. Overall, it’s drying out to start the week. Pressure increasing to the east, where cold air is working our direction. Make sure you keep up with our forecast this week as we likely finish the week much different than the way we start.

Extra note: Your stock phone apps may be showing cold and snow late week. You can download the KOIN 6 weather app for updated forecasts and videos.