Starting the week with showers and mountain snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – November has made it’s mind up… it’s going to be wet.

You may have already been thinking that. The thing is, if we were to finish the month with nothing but dry days, we would still have more rainy days than not this month. That is the way November should be here in the Pacific Northwest. Bring on the water! Alright, so you may have guessed it, we are starting the week with more rain. A weak front comes marching through early in the morning, likely around 4 a.m. or so, sparking some showers for most west of the Cascades.

If you cycle through the graphics above, you will see a close view of the region. I just want to point out that we have some cold freezing temperatures for the upper Hood River Valley, which may lead to some freezing rain overnight and early Monday morning. If you’re around the Parkdale region, this isn’t anything new, but it will make travel difficult. Expect the overall conditions to improve through the day as warmer air moves in and the wind shifts.

Around Portland, showers should start to diminish through the morning hours. I think we are probably free of the rain threat by mid-day. Temperatures topping off in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. The wind will be running out of the southwest around 5-10 mph. Hopefully, we will have a few sun breaks by the lunch time.

The back-to-back fronts that are impacting the PNW will bring in some fresh snow for the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for the Cascades in Washington and for Oregon. Weather models are projecting around 4-8 inches of snow above 5,000 feet, with lighter totals under. The snow level will drop through the morning hours, eventually bringing snow to the passes. It should be minimal, with the higher totals again higher.

Here is a look at the snow level forecast for the next few days. Notice that it is going up and down, where the trough of the line occurs after a cold front moves through. The good news is there will be plenty of fresh snow for the ski resorts this week. The bad news is, well there isn’t much of any. If you were hoping for low elevation snow, it’s not happening yet.

Here is a look at the snow totals for some of the locations around the region. Notice Government Camp may pick up an inch or so by the time we get to Monday night. As the snow level lowers, the moisture starts to disappear. This snow is mainly for the higher elevations and the slopes.