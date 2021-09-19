Still cool and showery to wrap up the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are taking in nearly all the rain we should get for September in just one weekend. The showers will continue Sunday, but the tail-end of this weekend storm is nearing.

Expect showers to start the day, especially through the western Gorge and Cascade foothills. Temperatures are going to be around the mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. There may be a few broken clouds out near the Oregon coast to start Sunday morning. Any early morning driving should be approached with caution for wet roads. The morning hours should also bring in clouds and showers for central and eastern Oregon as well. Your afternoon will be more dry than your morning.

We are likely to find a few thunderstorms on Sunday, too, around the northern Willamette Valley. The greatest threat for this will happen around mid-day.

That t-storm activity should stay confined to the Portland area and out to the northwest Oregon coast. If you hear thunder, make sure you’re heading indoors for a while. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will warm to the mid 60s. Plenty of clouds in the forecast. Isolated showers are also likely in the afternoon and evening. As we enter the second part of the day, we will likely find more sun breaks.

Cycle through the graphics below, to find a visual representation of the Sunday forecast. We also have the zone forecast available, so you can find the temperature and conditions in your section of the state. We won’t take the rain out of the forecast just yet.

We should also point out, that if there is a thunderstorm, we may have a brief moment of intense rain. We look to add to the record rainfall from Saturday, with most locations finding over an inch of rain this weekend.