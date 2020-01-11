Stores packed as people prep for possible snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the Portland metro area people are preparing for possible snow. Tire shops, grocery stores, and hardware shops are reporting an uptick in business before the storm rolls in.

The Fred Meyer in Portland’s Hollywood District was busy with shoppers Friday evening. At Point S Tire and Auto, the phones were ringing off the hook.

“Business has been off the wall,” said Patrick Freeland, Service Adviser at Point S Tires’ Sandy Boulevard location. “It’s been absolutely crazy.”

People have been rolling in with bald tires, and rolling out with much safer replacements. Freeland said right after snow made its way into the forecast, business doubled.

“Over the past few days with this storm coming up last week, everybody is trying to cram in and get the snow tires,” said Freeland. He said they could possibly sell out of the chains and tire socks, but that employees will put in extra hours to make sure even last-minute customers are prepped.

“If we have to get a job done and stay a little late, we will do that,” said Freeland.

Bob Maxfield, Floor Lead at Broadway @AceHardware : We had people coming in as far back as a month ago buying ice melt. We sold a couple of snow shovels already, a couple of toboggans & sleds. People are preparing. #snow #pdx #portland #Oregon #ORWX #Weather #winter @NatashaKOIN6 pic.twitter.com/klSCJ1s8Ua — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) January 11, 2020

It’s not just auto shops that are feeling the chill. Last year, Ace Hardware on Broadway said they sold nearly 5,000 pounds of ice melt. This year, their inventory is prepared for the winter weather.

“We’ve beefed up quite a bit, we probably have 150 snow shovels, a couple thousand pounds of ice melt,” said Bob Maxfield, Floor Lead at Ace Hardware. But he still advises customers, “Don’t wait til the last minute. Prepare now.”

That’s what some people were doing at the Hollywood Fred Meyer. Shoppers made their way through aisles as they stocked up on groceries ahead of the winter blast.

Thankfully, Hollywood District’s Fred Meyer is fully stocked with kale and other produce. January 10, 2020 (KOIN)

“I got more Charcuterie-looking stuf. I’m not really sure if this chocolate bar is going to get me through,” said shopper Lisa Harris. “But, I’m excited and I think when there is kind of that hint of the snow coming, there is that preparations to get everything in order. I’m looking forward to it.”

Now is also a good time to buy items for those emergency kits kept in homes and cars. That includes candles and flashlights in case the power goes out.