Storm bringing winds, heavy rain, Cascade snow starts Thursday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What seemed to be an alarming windstorm forming for Friday has now backed off into a high wind event for the Southern Oregon coast; however, the storm still has the potential to pack a punch for many in the Portland area region.

Friday’s storm will still follow a strong cold front that arrives Thursday, bringing heavy rain, winds and mountain snow.

Portland, the Willamette Valley and the Oregon Coast will see rain by late Thursday afternoon, turning things really soggy overnight and into Friday morning. In fact, models are indicating rain totals at about 1.5 inches across the Willamette Valley over the next 24-36 hours.

Winds will pick up in Portland and on the coast Thursday night, with Portland expected to get 30 mph gusts; however, there could be gusts of up to 45 mph. By Friday morning, the central and southern Oregon Coast will start to see the brunt of things as winds ramp up, gusting to 45-65 mph.

Friday will also bring a chance for active weather; in fact, our team is not ruling out thunderstorms, scud or funnel clouds, or even a weak tornado, through Friday afternoon.

The action isn’t limited to the coast and valley, though. In the Cascades, snow will start falling Thursday night and will continue to fall through Saturday morning, bringing up to 2 feet of snow. A winter storm warning is in place through 8 p.m. Friday, so expect tough travel through the mountain passes Friday and Saturday.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation are warning residents to be careful as they take to the roads, especially over the mountain passes, including Government Camp and Santiam Pass.