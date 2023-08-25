PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was an electric start to the day across Oregon, and the large parts of the Pacifc Northwest as the National Weather Service is reporting roughly 1,500 lightning strikes from southern Washington to northern California.

The first round of lightning started around Portland just after midnight Friday morning. The second round of lightning moved through Portland from 5:30 a.m. to about 6:30 a.m.

A visual representation of lightning strikes during an early morning storm on Friday, August 25, 2023. (Courtesy: National Weather Service)

The lightning threat now diminishes rapidly as sunny, hot, and hazy conditions return by Friday afternoon.

The wildfire threat also diminishes with the lack of lightning later Friday. Red Flag Warnings come to an end over the Cascades by 11 a.m. today.

Lightning striking over Portland on Aug. 25, 2023 (KOIN)

The smell of smoke remains in the region, thanks to fires burning in Linn and Lane County and Canada. The early Friday morning showers pushed the smoke closer to the surface, but as temperatures warm into the afternoon the smoke smell will lift again as hazy skies remain.