Storm over the Pacific brings coastal thunderstorms, Gorge snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With a rather expressive area of low pressure that was sitting around 980mb as of noon Wednesday, we have some active weather for our midweek.

However, that same system is responsible for cranking the south wind in the valley and warming us up away from a real snow chance.

A stormy afternoon there with windy conditions as an occluded front eventually pushes east into Oregon. At that time instability will remain a bit high with lightning and bursts of heavy rain. Additionally, wind gusting to the 50 mph range is likely until that front passes and this area of low pressure continues to weaken.

Beautiful MLC Visible Satellite Image

As of mid-day lightning was firing up near the south and central Oregon coast where conditions have been the most active. We will keep a threat for thunderstorms in the forecast until early this evening.

What about closer to home? Snow for the valley is mostly a no-go, but with heavier moisture arriving later, snow could fall for cold pockets near the Gorge or up in Clark county.

Most of the focus of this event may fall on areas Gorge around Hood River and to the west. Where colder outflow may keep those communities near Interstate 84 a bit colder as the moisture arrives allowing for snow. At this time the snow totals shouldn’t be very much, but it may slow down travel.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday is when temperatures will likely start to transition aloft. With snow possible to probably 2 a.m. or so, then it may start a transition to freezing rain. At this time, travel could become a problem for areas where icy conditions prevail.