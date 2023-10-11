PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lightning, thunder, rain, and strong winds continue to threaten parts of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday.

Stormy afternoon conditions will keep temperatures below average with highs only making it into the low-60s. Wednesday will likely be the coldest day of the week as drier and warmer weather begins to build.

Thunderstorms are possible as gusty winds remain out of the south. Some wind gusts could near 30-35 mph throughout the day. The strongest of the wind gusts are now behind the Portland area.

Willamette Valley winds will be at their strongest early Wednesday morning

Additional rain accumulation will near an inch on Wednesday alone. That will help wash away some of Portland’s below normal precipitation amounts for the month of October in addition to the rain seen earlier in the week.

Additional forecast rain totals put most of the Willamette Valley with an additional inch of rain for Wednesday, October 10, 2023

Thursday is when skies will start to clear and sunny conditions return. Highs will start working their way back up to 70ºF by the end of the week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s most accurate weather forecast for the next week

An increase in the cloud coverage and chance of rain may impact views of the annular eclipse Saturday morning over Oregon. A few brief viewing moments are likely through thinner clouds or in some brief breaks in sky coverage.