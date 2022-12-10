PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After nearly a foot of snow on Friday, more Cascade snow is arriving Saturday, along with gusty wind at the coast.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Cascades through Saturday.

Expect one to two feet of new snow above 3,000 feet in elevation. Visibility will be low, and the mountain passes will be tough to drive through. Use caution and prepare for delays. Fresh snow also fell in the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley overnight. So, please be careful driving in those areas as well.

Scattered showers along the Oregon Coast and in the Willamette Valley will continue Saturday and begin to taper off in the evening. Temperatures have been running nearly four (-4) degrees below normal for the month of December. This continues the trend from November. I do not see any big warmup’s coming in the next 7-10 days.

In fact, we are keeping our eye on potentially colder weather arriving next week. Models are indicating this would be the coldest weather yet this fall season.

However, we do not see any moisture at this point. The east wind will also pick up later this coming week. This will usher in colder/dry air.

We will keep an eye on this evolving pattern all weekend long and into early next week, in order to iron out the details