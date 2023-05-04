PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler temperatures find their way back to the Portland metro area after a few thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The thunderstorm potential continues to decrease as the mid-morning hours continue across the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid 60s Thursday afternoon. That’s slightly below the average of 67-degrees seen in the first week of May.

Cooler temperatures in Portland Thursday as thunderstorms clear throughout the morning

Spotty showers remain in the forecast through the week’s end. No significant rain accumulation is expected through Friday. Rain showers will continue to be spotty in nature through Friday and into the weekend.

Rain chances remain Thursday and Friday with additional rain accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 50s as another trough of low pressure dips its way into western Oregon and Washington.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast with the chance of wet weather and cooler than normal temperatures

Warmer temperatures will start to build as the middle of the week comes around. A few light rain showers continue through the weekend and into the start of next week.