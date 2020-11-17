Stormy Tuesday: High winds, downpours, maybe power outages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There have been a handful of November storms this month that have brought in some gusty conditions and heavy rain. We were spared on Monday, but that threat returns for our Tuesday. It will start by the time you wake up. Be prepared for some wind and likely some downpours out there.

Now, the strongest of the wind will be framed up along the Oregon and Washington coast during the morning hours. A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 7am to 3pm from Astoria all the way south to Newport. This event may produce damaging wind that could blow down a few trees or impact power lines. Prepare for some power outages and at times difficult travel.

This is because of an incoming area of low pressure that will be deepening as it navigates to the north. Below is a depiction from the Weather Prediction Center for Tuesday morning. The warm front that brought rain and balmy conditions Monday will be to the north and the cold front will be moving our way Tuesday. It is possible that we have a few thunderstorms fire up as that front moves in on Tuesday. As that front moves in on Tuesday, that is when we will see our most consistent and heavy rain for the Oregon coast. This is also when the wind will likely be at its peak strength.

Weather models are depicting the strongest of the wind around the central Oregon coast and points north. Newport had some very strong wind on Saturday (67 mph) and it is likely to have some gusty conditions by Tuesday morning. The early morning hours may still be pretty tame in the Willamette Valley, but it will increase in intensity through the morning. It will also be windy for folks east of the Cascades Tuesday. You can cycle through the slide show below to see the morning vs the evening.

Wind Gusts Tuesday Morning

Wind Gusts Tuesday Evening

Here is a weather model from our KOIN system for Tuesday at noon. Most communities situated at the Oregon coast will likely still have fairly strong wind gusts. The weather model is shooting for the 30-45 mph range with some decent wind in the Willamette Valley at this time. This will be a strong southerly wind which will also keep our temperatures a bit warmer until that cold air finds a way in.

Lastly, as far as the rain goes for the valley, I would expect it to be on and off through the day. There will be a bit of a rain shadow until that front comes through and generates some showers. Behind that front conditions remained unsettled and I think that will be a good time to see a pulse of showers here or there too. I would be prepared with a rain jacket for your Tuesday.