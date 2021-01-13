Stormy weather ends for now, another round of rain hits Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We know the weather changes frequently, but it felt like it was permanently stuck in a rain funk for a while there. We endured a long mighty stretch of record rainfall Tuesday (1.94 inches), but it all started Monday night and didn’t stop until this Wednesday morning.

Between the rain and the wind these past few days, we had many landslides and power outages. Well, changes are finally in place as the atmospheric river has been turned off.

A beautiful blue sky replaces the wet and gray environment. That sunshine will spread down from the coast to the east side of the state. There will be some clouds, but it should be a day to help dry out.

Speaking of rain, it has been very wet this January. We have collected 5.45 inches of rain from Jan. 1 through Jan. 12. It’s not an all-time record start to the month, but it sure makes the top five list. Talk about a wet January. That is more than a month’s worth of rain for January in 12 days. Our normal monthly average is 4.88 inches. The record is 12.83 inches for the month of January, which was set back in 1953. Do you think we will get there? We would need a repeat of our first 12 days for the next 12 days and a little more.

Fourth wettest first twelve days of January on record for the Portland Airport with 5.45” of rain from Jan 1-12, 2021. #orwx #wawx — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 13, 2021

This isn’t just a Portland situation, it has been wet for everyone up and down the Pacific Northwest (PNW) this month. The Olympic Peninsula attracting a lot of rain, I’m sure the HOH rainforest is in peak performance right now. There is a lot of purple and pink shades, which you can use the table below to gauge the monthly precipitation. Astoria has over 12 inches of rain this month so far, which is pretty staggering. You factor in that nonstop rain with the king tides and it may feel like water is coming from all directions. We needed a day where there was some sunshine.

Satellite imagery supports our broken atmospheric river. The system that made an impact last night has traveled east and our next disturbance holds west until Friday. Dry conditions stretching through Oregon, leaving that blue sky that we saw in the images above. Now is the time to do any sort of cleanup around the yard or nearby storm drains.

Current Water Vapor Wednesday Morning January 13, 2021

THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKED LIKE MONDAY

The stream of moisture extending across the Pacific ocean right to the PNW.

Atmospheric River Monday January 11, 2021

River stages (click for direct link) are pushing moderate to major flood levels for a select few rivers. There are plenty of small creeks that are also flooding over, causing hyper local problems around the region. Today will help the rivers recede, that will carry over for the next day or two. Marys river, at Philomath, should drop to action level by the time we get to Thursday morning. It shows you how quickly conditions can improve if we have time to recover.

WHAT IS NEXT?

We have more rain in the forecast, but it sure won’t be like what we just experienced. We will clip a weak front late Friday morning, which should encourage a few more rain showers around here. I wouldn’t expect rain totals to be much more than .05-.15 inches around here. There may be some isolated spots over in the foothills of the Washington Cascades. That means we have nearly 48 hours of dry time in the forecast.