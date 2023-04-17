PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After getting a taste of warmer and drier weather, we’re right back to seeing those April showers and well-below average temperatures.

Now we just need to keep in mind that we’ll get to enjoy all the May flowers that will bloom thanks to all this wet weather.

And as the showery conditions take over the start of our work week, we could also see isolated thunderstorms out near the Oregon coast and in the Willamette Valley as well.

Monday will be one of our wettest days of the week.

Along with the stormy conditions, our daytime highs will again be well-below our average for this time of year. To start the week our highs will hover right around 50 degrees, which is something we’ve seen quite a bit of already this month.

Plus, wind gusts could really pick up once again in the afternoon. In Portland, gusts could reach up to 28 mph.

Looking at the extended forecast, you’ll want to have rain jackets and plenty of sweatshirts or sweaters planned for your wardrobe this week.

We could see daytime temperatures more than 12 degrees below normal.