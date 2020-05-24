Stream of moisture staying north of Oregon to finish the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve had a good soaking or two this month of May and we could use more. It looks like we are going to miss out on that chance as we wrap up the weekend. The satellite below painting an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska and the paired front streaming across the Pacific with clouds and rain. The moisture that would give a rainy day is going to stay to the north of Oregon, with a few showers possible for areas like Astoria or the northwest Oregon coast.

Futurecast does a decent job showing the cutoff from clouds to a clear sky east of the Cascades. Minimal moisture reaching the Oregon coast as a front falls apart as it moves inland. With that, if we are going to see any rain, it will be light. I wouldn’t rule that out for areas of Clark and Cowlitz counties and those west. For those of you in Madras and areas like The Dalles, it should be a nice day with some breezy moments. Temperatures warming to the lower 70s with warmer temperatures for those of you in central Oregon or the eastern Gorge.





Here is a good idea of the day planner for your Sunday. I would expect a filtered sunshine with a cloudy screen overhead for most of the day but some sun is likely. The wind should be reasonable and you won’t have to worry about anything setting you off-kilter. Enjoy the cloudier of days as temperatures slowly start to build by the time we reach midweek.