PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We will finally kick most of the clouds out of the forecast Wednesday.

There will still be a touch of fall chill in the air as temperatures fail to reach our average high for the week. A weak disturbance is churning off the Washington coast, preventing the Pacific Northwest sky from really opening up in the morning. This continues to drag east throughout the day, which will help bring more sunshine west of the Cascades by mid-day and beyond.

Wildfire smoke will be ushered out of the area as well, mainly by Wednesday evening, helping the air quality for many locations in Washington and Oregon. There will still be some smoky locations that are closer to the source of the wildfires. With cooler temperatures, we also have higher relative humidity throughout the week. The combination will help out the wildland firefighters.

A tranquil forecast through the remainder of the week before an even cooler air mass shows up by the weekend. This could mean temperatures only reaching the 60s. There is also a chance for showers late Saturday.

Swipe through the slideshow below to find the temperatures and conditions in your neighborhood.