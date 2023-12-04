PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An atmospheric river will bring heavy rainfall to Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington between Monday night and Tuesday after a Pineapple Express drenched the region over the weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern says that the storm could break rainfall records and cause urban flooding along the coast and in the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in preparation for the storm. Between 3 to 5 inches of rain will be possible on the coast and 1.25 to 2.5 inches will be possible in the valleys.

“A strong atmospheric river will take aim at the region, bringing in heavy rainfall starting anytime late tonight through the overnight hours,” Bayern said. “I wouldn’t be shocked if we broke a few rainfall records across the region on Tuesday.”

An atmospheric river will bring heavy rain to the region Monday night. (KOIN 6)



Lower-elevation mountain snow i possible later in the week.



Snow levels remain elevated to 9,000 feet on Mount Hood as temperatures are expected to stay above freezing across mountain passes through Wednesday afternoon. Portland is forecast for a high of 60 degrees Monday before temperatures dip back into the 40s Wednesday night.

Another, milder atmospheric river is expected to bring more stormy weather to the region by Friday. With cooler temperatures in the weekend forecast, another 12 to 18 inches of fresh snow is possible along mountain passes between Thursday and Saturday.