PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There are days in the spring that feel more like summer and then there are days in the spring that feel more like winter. We have a stint of cold, wet weather that is going to feel like we are moving in in the wrong direction.

Sunday continues to bring in the unsettled weather. A wet overnight will lead to just a showery morning. Portland will begin the day with broken clouds and passing showers. Temperatures cool, in the upper 30s to lower 40s until mid-morning. You will want to be prepared for a few showers through the day. Steady rain is coming on Monday as a developing area of low pressure hits the coast.

Expect temperatures Sunday afternoon to only hit the mid- to upper-40s. It’s going to be chilly out there. You will want to grab a heavy jacket if you’re going to be spending an extended amount of time outdoors on Sunday. Snow levels expected to drop to around 1,000 feet. Rain totals may jump to about a quarter of an inch today, with isolated pockets seeing a bit more or a little less.

We are experiencing the cold shoulder from Mother Nature right now. If you cycle through the slideshow below, you can get a visual idea of the forecast, too. You will see a graphic that is labeled “jet stream”, which will show the strength of the wind aloft and what will be driving the unsettled weather Sunday.

We have plenty of strong wind aloft that will keep the snow coming for the mountains and that will help continue to produce the snow. Due to the nature of the conditions aloft, and the cold air, we have winter alerts through the coast range and Cascades. Those are in place until Monday.

At this time, we do not have any snow in the forecast for the valley floor. Snow this late in the season for the valley is just about unheard of. However, just like other extreme forecasts, it can’t be ruled out. We will watch the placement of a surface low that is expected to develop Monday. The snow total forecast has all the snow to the higher elevations Sunday morning, afternoon, and at night.