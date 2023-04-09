PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rain is returning Sunday and it is returning in a big way. A strong system will arrive by mid-day and will hang up over the region for at least 24-36 hours.

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches in the valley and as much as 2-3 inches along the coast are possible by the time it all comes to an end Tuesday morning. It will also be windy along the coast with winds gusting as high as 35-40mph.

The mountain passes look to be in good shape as snowfall levels will remain well above the passes through Sunday night. If you are headed over the Cascades, I do not see any travel problems until the snowfall level drops below the passes late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

No signs of any warm and dry weather this coming week as the cold and wet weather continues.

Here is a fun fact for you: Portland averages about 2.89 inches of rain for the entire month of April. It is possible that we pick up 2 inches in just the next 24-36 hours alone. WOW!