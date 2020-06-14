Strong Saturday evening storms bring a possible tornado and hail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday evening brought in some strong storms including what may have been a possible tornado coming out of the cell in the video over Damascus.

There is compelling video from multiple angles, including the video from Mike Boddington in Happy Valley (shown below). Rotation coming from this cell with what also looks like particles caught in the rotation. It is expected that the National Weather Service in Portland is going to send the storm survey team out to the region of this possible tornado Sunday morning for an update.

These are reflectivity images from the radar at the time of the recorded video. These do not represent velocity or the motion of the wind, but they are snapshots of the cell at that time.

Meanwhile, many other cells produced moments of intense rain and hail. This is all due to an upper-level low that has been moving in over the Pacific Northwest on Saturday evening.

Although not a lot of storms producing lightning, there was minor rotation to a handful of the cells this evening. Storms should settle down as the day turns to night and we start to lose some of the energy that it takes to fuel these storms.

Conditions become more stable for a short while on Sunday before another shot at storms on Monday.