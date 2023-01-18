PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades.

Strongest storm of the week bring rain and snow back to the PNW

Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.

Forecast rain totals through Thursday afternoon

Snow elevations will begin to drop thanks to cooler temperatures moving in behind the front Wednesday. Despite seeing snow elevations down to 1,400 ft. Thursday, Oregon and Washington skies will begin to clear.

Forecast snow elevation levels through Saturday

Sunnier conditions are expected by the week’s end. That comes as temperatures remain near average in the mid to upper 40s.