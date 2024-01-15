PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Monday morning’s forecast calls for temperatures in the teens across the Portland metro area as we continue to see below freezing temperatures across our region.

The sub-freezing temps stick around until we get to the midway mark of our new week. Couple those frigid temps with strong east winds picking back up on Monday, there are still plenty of concerns for more fallen trees and additional power outages.

The strong east winds ramp back up starting Monday morning in Portland and throughout the Columbia River Gorge. Gusts in the metro area could get up to 35 to 50mph, while the Gorge could see gusts ranging from 60-75mph.

Looking ahead

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Portland metro area as well as Cowlitz County and Clark County in SW Washington. This will go into effect Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. and runs through Wednesday at 4:00 a.m.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for snow first and then likely freezing rain in the afternoon.

The metro area could see ice accumulation of up to three-tenths of an inch.

