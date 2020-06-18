Subtropical high pressure helps stir in summer weather before the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when we thought summer was going to kick in with warm and sunny weather, we may have an adjustment to the weekend forecast, since we’re tracking an area of low pressure that may bring some clouds and a little bit of summer rain.

Before we get there, high pressure building in the 30°- 40° latitudes should allow for some warmer and dry weather up to the official start of summer. Below is a snap of the visible satellite of our current conditions across the Northern Pacific and western parts of the United States. Plenty of cloud coverage for the Gulf of Alaska as an area of low pressure with an occluded front holds down the fort there. High pressure off the coast of California is protruding northeast into areas of the Pacific Northwest.

This high pressure is going to prevent the cooler and wet weather while allowing for temperatures to continue to build through the remainder of the week. The Pacific surface analysis is another view of what is shaking right now and what is to come.

You factor the satellite image above with the information below and you have a two-tiered idea of what is exactly going on. It’s the 1031 high pressure that is the shield for our weather. High pressure that builds to the 1030 range is generally considered to be an area of strong high pressure.

This area of high pressure will likely extend north enough to keep multiple days of warm weather for the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia. We haven’t had a strong area of high pressure this month banked off the west coast, but this is a sign of summer weather coming more frequently.

Subtropical high pressure systems move north during the summer which is one of the reasons for our dry summer months. This is a signal that we are transitioning to summer.