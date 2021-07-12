Summer forges on with more heat and poor wildfire elements

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Summer weather is coming in full swing to start our second week of July.

Temperatures will again be above average, but little change to the forecast from the weekend. We’ll see the upper 80s to near 90 degrees from Vancouver south to Eugene. We should be around the lower 80s, which we will find in the forecast this week as well!

Monday starts with temperatures at a comfortable 57 to 61 degrees. Morning clouds and a northerly wind will keep temperatures cooler with clouds for the Oregon coast. Weather models are trying to keep temperatures in the mid-70s around Pendleton and up through Hermiston into Washington. Weather models are having a hard time with the temperatures there, plan on morning temperatures in the 60s.

It will warm quickly through the morning and into the afternoon east of the Cascades. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s for the coast. Central and eastern Oregon in the 90s to potentially a small pocket here or there in the triple-digits.

Notice the wind is coming out of the north or northwest around the state. Moments of the day will be gusty, especially locations near wildfires coming off the Cascades.

Once again, temperatures will be a bit cooler for Portland compared to those from Marion County south. The Futurecast again is painting morning clouds that find a way to the northern valley. The afternoon will bring in sunshine for all in the valley, but it will take a little more time around Vancouver and Portland.

If you leave the house in the morning to a cloudy sky, be prepared for bright sunshine on your return. The only exception of this may be up in Clatsop county for the Oregon coast. The clouds will be in and out, but there will be moments of overcast conditions.

Wildfires are going to be an ongoing concern this weekend and moving forward. We have multiple wildfires that are still growing and even a megafire coming out of the Bootleg Fire in south-central Oregon. You can see the hot spots in the tweet below that are scattered across Oregon and nearby states, which are signs of active wildfires.

Conditions are not going to change and they are going to be dry and windy. The most recent wildfire to join the large (>300 acres) wildfire club is the Grandview fire in Jefferson County. It is also noticeable in the satellite loop provided in the tweet below. It’s going to take time and a lot of work from wildland firefighters this week and likely the summer.

Wind will be gusting around 25 to 30 mph around areas of the eastern Gorge and down through the east edge of the Cascade foothills. This wind will continue to push the wildfires generally east.

This is a tool to spot wildfires or hot spots flaring up around the state. You'll notice a rather bright section in central Oregon which is the #GrandviewFire and also what looks like a fire south in the valley (potential brush fire). @KOINNews #orwx pic.twitter.com/5MXtb9ndvR — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) July 12, 2021

This is a weather model of the wind gust forecast from The Dalles south to Redmond and Sisters. It will be the breeziest tomorrow evening, strongest around Warm Springs and up into areas around Dufur. The wind will be mainly rolling out of the northwest, which means it will usher the smoke from wildfires in that direction and potentially the wildfires too.

Here is an idea of the smoke forecast this afternoon. Local wildfires will impact communities nearby more than you can envision from the weather model below. Wind aloft will carry most of the smoke that is higher in the sky to the east into Malheur county and well into Idaho.

We will not have much smoke in the Willamette Valley, but you will notice the haze up on Mt. Hood and through most counties east of the Cascades. The air quality will be at its lowest to the south in the Klamath County region.