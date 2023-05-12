PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer sizzle is on across the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will sit nearly 20 degrees above normal Friday afternoon.

Winds will begin to move out of the northeast Friday afternoon. Those northeasterly winds will help warm temperatures rapidly.

Forecast wind gusts and direction Friday, May 12, 2023

The northeasterly winds, known as downslope winds, are a warming, drying and breezy pattern for those living along the Willamette Valley. These winds will only become stronger through the weekend. That’s one reason why temperatures are expected to warm so rapidly.

Downslope winds return this weekend across western Oregon and Washington

Friday’s temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, some into the low 90s by Friday evening. Temperatures go even warmer Saturday and Sunday. Records that have held firm for nearly 50 years will likely fall in the coming days.

Above-average temperatures will continue through next week. Monday’s thunderstorm potential will cool evening temperatures slightly.

Portland’s extended forecast as temperatures warm before average

Despite a healthy amount of rain over the last few months, the talk of wildfires grows as temperatures warm and conditions dry.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Oregon’s fire weather danger outlook for Friday, May 12, 2023

The fire weather outlook remains minimal through the weekend, but hot and dry conditions can spread wildfires rapidly.