PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With this summer heat upon us, make sure to stay hydrated, grab that sunscreen and try to limit your time in the sun. Sunday’s UV index is in the “very high” category at 9.1 after Portland’s UV index had hovered around 8.1 the past couple of days.

For early July, our average high in Portland sits around 78 degrees. We topped out at 84 on Saturday.

The climb in temps is going to continue. We’ll see well-above normal highs really start to build by Monday afternoon.

RECORD BREAKING TEMPS EXPECTED

Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for the Willamette Valley set for July 3 to July 6 due to increased heat next week. The hottest temps over the next five days are expected to be on our 4th of July holiday, Tuesday, and then on Wednesday as well. In fact, on July 5 some around our region could reach 100 degrees.

As high pressure builds over our region the next few days, Monday’s forecast calls for a high in the upper 80s around the metro area. But all eyes are on the 4th and 5th. We are looking to tie a record on July 4, and we are expected to break the July 5 daytime high record — currently 96 degrees set in 2015 — by 4 or 5 degrees.

With Independence Day just days away, the Blues Fest Firework show is going to be very nice and warm with temperatures in the low 80s when the show gets underway around 10p.m.