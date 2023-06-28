PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of the summer sizzle begins to build over Portland Wednesday as the month of June nears its close.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon as sunny skies take over by the mid-morning hours. Early morning clouds will help keep lows mild, in the mid to upper 50s along the Willamette Valley.

Portland’s afternoon forecast highs for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Warmer and drier weather is expected to last through the rest of the week with summer-like temperatures building for the start of July. On average, temperatures are expected to sit around 82 degrees in Portland for the month of July.

The first few days of the new month are expected to sit nearly 10 degrees above normal.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s warm and dry extended forecast

Not only will Portland and much of the Pacific Northwest warm up over the next week, but drier conditions are also expected. July typically brings some of the driest conditions of the year to the Rose City, averaging only 0.5″ of rain for the entire month.

Hot and dry conditions continue across the Pacific Northwest for the next week and a half

These hot and dry conditions will likely dry out the landscape across the west this week. That has the potential to increase the wildfire threat through the weekend and next week.

Oregon and Washington’s fire weather danger Wednesday, June 27, 2023

The fire threat remains mostly elevated east of the Cascades, but that threat remains elevated for the entire state of Oregon and Washington. This also comes as the firework season gets underway.

Those spending time at the Waterfront Blues Festival will see hot, dry and sunny conditions.

Portland’s Waterfront Blues Festival weather forecast this weekend through the Fourth of July

Now is the time to plan for the heat. Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and taking breaks in the shade or in a location with air conditioning is a must moving towards the weekend.