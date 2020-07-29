Summer heat comes with the driest time of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’re bottoming out right now to the driest time of the year for Portland.

Late July through early August is the local climatological dry spell. With 80 years of data from the National Weather Service in Portland, it has only rained five times on July 29, six times on July 30 and five times on July 31.

If you’re looking to avoid rain on your wedding, this is the time to tie the knot. In fact, it hasn’t rained on those three days at all this decade. It just doesn’t happen very often, and we won’t see any rain this year either. This also means you probably have to get the water going for the yard, but your dry time outside is pretty cheap right now, practically free.

Here is a frequency chart, breaking down the percentage of days with at least 0.01 inches of rain over at the airport in Portland. For having such a reputation for rain, if you’re from here, it really is no secret that the summer is dry.

Right now we are in the axis of this trough of dry weather (ironic). Usually, a trough is going to bring cooler and wet weather. The tail end of August will start to introduce a little more rain, similar to early July. That means we have plenty of time to go for dry hikes and to enjoy the lakes and rivers as they start to warm.

National Weather Service Portland, Oregon

Jumping over to some of the weather models for the next week, it doesn’t look like much rain is going to be impacting the Pacific Northwest (PNW), outside of the potential around Seattle and some stray t-storms for Northeastern Oregon. There is a weak disturbance to move in on Monday which may bring a trace of rain around areas of the northern Willamette Valley, but overall, DRY. This plays into our climatological pattern or long-term conditions.

Generally, with dry weather comes a little heat. That is the case as we wrap up the month with temperatures in the mid-90s and triple-digit heat for areas of central and eastern Oregon. For you folks over in Pendleton and Baker City, you’ll have to use your morning and late hours to get some of your important outdoor work accomplished without dealing with extreme heat. Start early and finish the day strong!