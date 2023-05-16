PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s latest heat wave keeps a tight grip on the Pacific Northwest.

A degree or two will be knocked off Portland’s thermometer Tuesday afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s. That’s still about 10-15 degrees above normal. These slightly cooler conditions are thanks to Monday’s thunderstorms over the Cascades.

A few additional storms have the chance to build over the Cascades Tuesday afternoon. Lightning, minor flooding and small hail are all possibilities up in elevation. Despite the chance for more rain, many valley locations will see sunny skies Tuesday afternoon.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast as the summer heat continues

No records are expected to be broken, but the number of 90-plus-degree days has already been plentiful.

The number of 90 degree heat continues to add up in Portland this year

Another round of 90-degree temperatures is possible as early as Wednesday. That would give Portland a total of five days at or above the 90-degree threshold.

A ridge of high pressure anchored over Portland, keeping the summer heat this week

A ridge of high pressure has locked western Oregon and Washington into the summer feeling this week. Near-normal temperatures in the 70s aren’t expected to return until the end of the weekend.