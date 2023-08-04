PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The dog days of summer are well underway and Portland’s in store for another round of heat and haze Friday.

Temperatures will warm into the low 90s Friday as hazy conditions return to the region. A new fire burning in western Washington, the Margarita Fire, will likely push smoke into the Willamette Valley Friday and Saturday. Air quality will likely be impacted around Portland through the weekend.

Hot and hazy conditions return to Portland by Friday afternoon

Portlanders will wake up Friday morning with a few clouds before smoke, haze, and sunshine takes over by the afternoon hours. The coolest spots across the region will be found along the coast and mountains.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s warm and dry weather forecast for the next week

Slightly cooler conditions will work their way into the region by the middle of next week. Highs will go from above average to below average in a matter of three days. This cooling trend is short-lived. Another round of heat is likely by the middle of August.

Thunderstorms will likely continue to build east of the Cascades Friday and Saturday. That’s going to increase the wildfire potential as lightning possess the biggest threat to starting new fires.

Dry lightning remains the biggest threat to starting and spreading new wildfires

Thunderstorms and the elevated wildfire threat will continue into the weekend for the eastern half of the country.