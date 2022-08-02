PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have left the excessive heat behind us for a bit as temperatures drop about 10 degrees for the first few days of August.

We will notice cooler air, in the lower 60s, for Portland and surrounding communities. When heading out the door early this morning, temperatures will be much cooler than the last eight days, as morning lows were mainly in the upper 60s. Expect highs back to the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Some may only see the mid-80s, which would be a welcoming outcome.

The Oregon coast will remain in the 60s with a northwest flow. Another nice day with moments of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will also be cooler for areas of the Gorge and up into the higher elevations of Mt. Hood. Government Camp will return to more of a friendly hikers temperature with highs in the 70s.

It will still be a bright day with a strong UV index. Be mindful of a haze in the sky from the wildfires down south. Air quality around Portland should be in the green but it will likely be in the moderate level for areas of central Oregon.

Monday did bring in a few isolated showers, but Tuesday should refrain. Moisture to stay mainly to the south, increasing the relative humidity for some portions of the state.

Have a great Tuesday!