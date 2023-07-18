PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland got the chance to feel an early onset of fall-like conditions Monday, but the summer heat isn’t over yet.

Summer-like heat returns to Portland Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the upper 80s just in time for Tuesday afternoon. That means highs will sit nearly 10 degrees warmer than Monday’s highs. This latest heat stent will continue to build until Wednesday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended warm weather forecast

Highs are expected to climb to the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon. Slightly cooler conditions with highs in the low 90s are expected through the end of the week. That’s where near-normal conditions will return by the weekend.

Rain chances remain absent over the next week. That will likely worsen Oregon and Washington’s drought. That is directly related to the wildfire threat that will continue to grow as rain remains absent from the forecast.

Dry and hot conditions will keep the wildfire threat elevated through the end of the week for Oregon and Washington

Portland’s rain deficit continues to grow with no measurable rain seen at all in the month of July.