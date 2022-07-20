PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A change in weather scenery is not expected for the day. Portland reconnects to the summer heat with high temperatures around 90 degrees this afternoon. We will wake up to a mostly clear sky. There is potential for a few clouds around the Columbia River. Most of the clouds today will stay hovering over the Oregon coast. High pressure is driving the weather forecast, but it will break down slightly as a disturbance glides across the region Thursday into Friday. That will increase the overall morning cloud coverage for the valley. Not the case today, we have very little to worry about locally.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get an idea of the forecast across the state. The general idea is that if you start driving east, the temperatures will warm. The western Gorge will top off around 90 degrees, but areas like The Dalles and Pendleton may hit the triple-digits. Plenty of warm and dry air to battle around the lower Columbia basin. If you’re thinking about a hike around Government Camp, temperatures should push to 80 degrees.

This time of the year you have to head out to the coast to find some immediate relief from the heat. The coast will offer some clouds and blue sky today. Temperatures in the 50s turning up to the upper 60s and potentially even a 70-degree temperature for the north coast. Locations around Newport will be cooler, with highs only in the lower 60s.

Enjoy your day!