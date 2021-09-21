Summer is finishing up with a “wow” forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have one full day of summer remaining and I think it is fair to say it is going to be an impressive day.

A ridge of high pressure is going to be right over the top of the Pacific Northwest, promoting sunshine from the Oregon coast to Idaho. Outside of a few morning clouds in the valley and some passing clouds to the east, it is going to be a bright day.

Temperatures will be starting in the 50s and warming to the 70s and lower 80s Tuesday. Temperatures are looking to hit the 70s for the coast as well, making it a wonderful day to be out on the beach too.

If we break to the lower 80s this afternoon, which is expected, it will be number 11 for Portland this month. A morning chill turns to an afternoon buzz, with a light wind coming out of the east around 10 mph. If you’re going out for an afternoon lunch, temperatures will already be in the lower 70s by noon. This is the schedule for you folks in central and eastern Oregon as well.

Here’s your reminder that the sun is still cooking and if you’re spending extended time outside — you’ll need to have your water and some breaks! The average high for Portland is now 75 degrees.

Cycle through the graphics below to get a visual look at the weather pattern and temperatures. You may notice in the weather pattern graphic that we are stuck between two troughs. The one to the east is the system that just left the region, meanwhile, the system to the west is moving in our direction. It will not have the same impact this time around. It will shift farther north, pulling the clouds and moisture up into Canada Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

We do have the privilege of more clouds and cooler temperatures by Wednesday afternoon because of this weather pattern shift. Temperature drop around 8 to 12 degrees for Wednesday’s high, compared to Tuesday.