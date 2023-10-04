PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday’s cloudy skies are set to clear Thursday, bringing a stretch of above-normal temperatures to the Portland area on Friday and Saturday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart said that warmer temperatures will be noticeable by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to exceed 80 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

“Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s by the evening,” Cozart said. “Drier and sunnier skies return to the region by the week’s end. That’s where record temperatures are possible by Saturday with highs returning to the low to mid 80s.”

Portland will come closest to setting a temperature record on Friday, when the daily high is forecast to reach 82 degrees. The record for Oct. 6 is 83 degrees, set in 2014. More rain and 60-degree fall weather is forecast to return to the region by Sunday.