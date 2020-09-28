Summer returns: We’re turning up the heat this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It may feel like we are going back to August instead of forward to October this week. It’s going to feel a little like summer, but with an earlier sunset and changing leaves.

We’ve had two weeks of temperatures in the 60s and 70s, but we are breaking the pattern and returning to the warmer weather for a good 5 days. Below is a graphic breaking down the temperature probability for the next 6 to 10 days (information from the Climate Prediction Center).

The United States is split right down the middle as many from Colorado west are going to feeling the warmer weather and those to the east, cooler. Not only is it split down the middle, but some may see record highs and some record lows.

Although Monday is going to start the trend, it will be Tuesday through Friday where temperatures really start to flourish. Below shows this massive ridge building over the whole west coast and it extends all the way up to Canada. It doesn’t happen very often that we start October in the mid-80s. Portland should top off in the lower 80s on Monday with moments of gusty conditions. This type of weather pattern is typical slow to transition and can lead to an extended period of time with no rain. I don’t have any rain in the forecast the next 5 to 10 days.

I have three weather models below that will show the temperature forecast for Monday. Most communities still floating around the upper 70s. With the increase in the wind and the sunshine, we should be able to top 80s. You can find your community below and find a good idea what your forecast will be. It will be cooler east of the Cascades than west for Monday.

As I mentioned, the mid to upper 80s is seldom this time of the year. Does that mean we will break a record high? Well we will be close, but likely falling short in Portland. If we do happen to break a record high this week, it may come on Tuesday or Wednesday. The record to start October is actually 92…that will be tough to beat. So break out the shorts and take advantage of this fall weather. Summer isn’t actually returning, but it sure will feel like it.