PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunny skies take over by the mid-morning hours after we could see a chance of patchy morning fog on Sunday around the Portland metro area.

Once the afternoon hits, blue skies will stick around throughout the rest of the day. Our daytime highs in the valley will hover around 80 degrees as we wrap up our weekend.

If you don’t have plans yet for your Sunday, it might be time to take a trip to the coast where folks will enjoy a nice and pleasant afternoon. Highs will range from the low to mid-60s up and down our shoreline.

We’ll start our workweek in Portland with slightly above average temperatures for this time of year hovering around 80 degrees. For late June, we usually sit at 76-degrees, but we will likely round out the month in Portland well-above normal daytime highs. By Thursday, our daytime highs will climb even higher into the mid-80s.

And as warmer than normal conditions stick around, we’ll also stay dry with no chances of rain in the forecast for the next six days.