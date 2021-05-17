Summer temperatures fizzle Monday and rain may be coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Well, well, well, if there isn’t a chance for some rain this week.

After a weekend that felt like summer (both days in the lower 80s), we are cooling down and opening the door for what could be some much-needed showers. Your day will start dry with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Clouds will be moving in through the overnight hours, but they shouldn’t take over the valley until later in the day. I would count on more clouds than what we had this weekend, by a large margin. Mainly cloudy again for the Oregon coast, with highs in the mid-50s.

If clouds arrive quick enough, we may see the temperatures in the valley hold to the 60s. Weather models have been trending to that the last few rounds. We will go for the upper 60s to 70 degrees around Portland. Sunny and breezy to the east for locations like Pendleton today.

You can use the slideshow below to cycle through the futurecast to get a gauge of the timing of those showers today. The main instrument to help develop showers in the valley will be the actual front itself. That should move in Monday night, so the rain chance in the valley picks up by night.

The futurecast believes there may be morning clouds in the west of the Cascades. I would expect those to increase through the course of the day. There should be some sunshine today, but it will turn cloudy. There is even a small chance for an isolated shower before sunset, but most coming at night.

If you fast-forward to the futurecast at 11 p.m., notice the rain from Washington all the way south to the southern tip of Oregon. These will be the showers that develop as that aforementioned front moves through. Rain totals likely around .05 inches, with a wishful forecast of totals reaching .10 inches or more.

This is the forecast rain total through Monday night into Tuesday morning, and it isn’t impressive for the valley. Rain totals are a bit higher for Astoria and the northwest Oregon coast. I would potentially drop those totals and offer an opportunity for totals to be slightly higher around Vancouver and some in the western Gorge. Likely not seeing much rain make it beyond the Cascades.

We all need rain this month. Notice that all the locations in the rain check-in are very much behind where they should be in May. The good news is, we may double the monthly rain total by the time we wrap up this week, but that isn’t saying much. Right now, Astoria is nearly one and a half inches behind the normal May average.

There haven’t been many chances for rain this month, so a 3-to-4-day span where a few showers may develop is a pleasant change to the weather pattern for such a parched spring.